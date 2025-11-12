Draper Esprit Aktie

12.11.2025 08:00:22

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

12-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

444.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

440.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

442.7691p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,817,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,229,137.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 11/11/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 442.7691

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

                                                1,012

442.00

 08:30:29

00030306110TRDU0

XLON

                                                    217

442.00

 08:30:29

00030306111TRDU0

XLON

                                                    582

441.80

 08:30:29

00030306112TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,308

442.80

 08:47:51

00030306141TRDU0

XLON

                                                    376

443.60

 09:05:31

00030306196TRDU0

XLON

                                                    807

443.60

 09:05:31

00030306197TRDU0

XLON

                                                      14

443.60

 09:05:31

00030306198TRDU0

XLON

                                                    632

444.60

 09:22:54

00030306280TRDU0

XLON

                                                    567

444.60

 09:30:20

00030306346TRDU0

XLON

                                                    250

443.60

 09:31:09

00030306349TRDU0

XLON

                                                    428

443.60

 09:31:09

00030306350TRDU0

XLON

                                                    694

443.60

 09:31:09

00030306351TRDU0

XLON

                                                    580

443.40

 09:39:58

00030306373TRDU0

XLON

                                                    550

443.40

 10:00:39

00030306433TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,132

444.00

 10:20:20

00030306528TRDU0

XLON

                                                    647

444.40

 10:21:58

00030306534TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,255

443.60

 10:25:08

00030306547TRDU0

XLON

                                                    408

442.60

 10:42:45

00030306616TRDU0

XLON

                                                    236

442.60

 10:42:45

00030306617TRDU0

XLON

                                                        5

442.60

 10:57:01

00030306672TRDU0

XLON

                                                    581

442.60

 10:57:01

00030306673TRDU0

XLON

                                                    144

442.00

 10:59:35

00030306683TRDU0

XLON

                                                    557

443.00

 11:24:16

00030306752TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,072

443.00

 11:24:16

00030306753TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,608

443.00

 11:24:16

00030306754TRDU0

XLON

                                                    651

443.40

 11:56:23

00030306804TRDU0

XLON

                                                    644

442.20

 11:57:39

00030306806TRDU0

XLON

                                                    644

441.80

 11:57:39

00030306807TRDU0

XLON

                                                      42

442.20

 12:21:31

00030306837TRDU0

XLON

                                                    585

442.40

 12:24:29

00030306840TRDU0

XLON

                                                    564

442.00

 12:24:29

00030306841TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,199

441.80

 12:37:21

00030306854TRDU0

XLON

                                                    297

442.80

 12:53:11

00030306903TRDU0

XLON

                                                      44

442.80

 12:53:11

00030306904TRDU0

XLON

                                                    132

442.80

 12:53:11

00030306905TRDU0

XLON

                                                      42

442.80

 12:53:11

00030306906TRDU0

XLON

                                                      12

442.80

 12:53:11

00030306907TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,751

442.80

 12:54:44

00030306908TRDU0

XLON

                                                    564

442.60

 13:12:13

00030306984TRDU0

XLON

                                                    151

442.60

 13:23:04

00030307013TRDU0

XLON

                                                    418

442.60

 13:23:04

00030307014TRDU0

XLON

                                                    343

442.60

 13:33:11

00030307055TRDU0

XLON

                                                      17

442.60

 13:33:11

00030307056TRDU0

XLON

                                                    184

442.60

 13:33:11

00030307057TRDU0

XLON

                                                    607

442.60

 13:37:49

00030307078TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,541

442.60

 13:38:05

00030307079TRDU0

XLON

                                                    370

441.60

 13:57:12

00030307119TRDU0

XLON

                                                    300

441.60

 13:57:12

00030307120TRDU0

XLON

                                                      72

441.40

 13:57:12

00030307121TRDU0

XLON

                                                    576

441.40

 13:57:12

00030307122TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,000

443.00

 14:17:57

00030307219TRDU0

XLON

                                                    264

443.00

 14:17:57

00030307220TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,736

442.60

 14:22:36

00030307241TRDU0

XLON

                                                    576

442.40

 14:32:37

00030307307TRDU0

XLON

                                                    583

442.20

 14:32:37

00030307308TRDU0

XLON

                                                    598

440.80

 14:40:19

00030307473TRDU0

XLON

                                                    449

440.60

 14:40:19

00030307474TRDU0

XLON

                                                    165

440.60

 14:40:19

00030307475TRDU0

XLON

                                                    555

440.80

 14:49:21

00030307616TRDU0

XLON

                                                    579

440.80

 14:49:21

00030307617TRDU0

XLON

                                                    625

442.40

 15:02:36

00030307672TRDU0

XLON

                                                    551

442.40

 15:03:02

00030307673TRDU0

XLON

                                                    499

442.40

 15:06:44

00030307691TRDU0

XLON

                                                      72

442.40

 15:06:44

00030307692TRDU0

XLON

                                                    164

443.20

 15:08:52

00030307718TRDU0

XLON

                                                    161

443.60

 15:15:52

00030307755TRDU0

XLON

                                                    468

443.60

 15:15:52

00030307756TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,003

443.60

 15:15:52

00030307757TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,090

443.60

 15:15:52

00030307758TRDU0

XLON

                                                    642

443.60

 15:21:36

00030307790TRDU0

XLON

                                                    551

444.80

 15:33:26

00030307939TRDU0

XLON

                                                    560

444.80

 15:33:26

00030307940TRDU0

XLON

                                                    278

443.80

 15:42:47

00030308018TRDU0

XLON

                                                    183

443.80

 15:42:47

00030308019TRDU0

XLON

                                                    168

443.80

 15:42:47

00030308020TRDU0

XLON

                                                    196

443.20

 15:42:56

00030308021TRDU0

XLON

                                                    376

443.20

 15:42:56

00030308022TRDU0

XLON

                                                    545

443.00

 15:49:08

00030308053TRDU0

XLON

                                                    578

442.60

 15:49:08

00030308054TRDU0

XLON

                                                    225

442.60

 15:49:08

00030308055TRDU0

XLON

                                                    627

443.00

 16:00:27

00030308171TRDU0

XLON

                                                    612

443.00

 16:00:27

00030308172TRDU0

XLON

                                                    546

442.40

 16:04:14

00030308207TRDU0

XLON

                                                    148

442.20

 16:04:51

00030308211TRDU0

XLON

                                                    126

442.20

 16:04:57

00030308214TRDU0

XLON

                                                    277

442.20

 16:04:57

00030308215TRDU0

XLON

                                                    121

442.00

 16:12:03

00030308284TRDU0

XLON

                                                    590

442.40

 16:19:21

00030308372TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,292

442.40

 16:19:21

00030308373TRDU0

XLON

                                                2,099

442.40

 16:19:21

00030308374TRDU0

XLON

                                                    256

441.20

 16:26:33

00030308488TRDU0

XLON

                                                    454

441.20

 16:26:34

00030308489TRDU0

XLON

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


