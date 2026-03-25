Draper Esprit Aktie

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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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25.03.2026 08:00:08

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

25-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 452.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 444.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 449.2842p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,828,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,217,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp) Time of transaction  (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
175 449.20  08:27:00 00079830371TRLO0 XLON
170 449.20  08:27:00 00079830372TRLO0 XLON
776 451.20  08:30:01 00079830533TRLO0 XLON
783 451.20  08:30:01 00079830534TRLO0 XLON
41 451.20  08:49:47 00079831725TRLO0 XLON
695 451.20  08:49:47 00079831726TRLO0 XLON
652 448.20  09:02:14 00079832390TRLO0 XLON
282 445.80  09:46:17 00079834614TRLO0 XLON
21 445.80  09:46:17 00079834615TRLO0 XLON
410 445.80  09:46:17 00079834616TRLO0 XLON
650 449.20  11:30:31 00079838998TRLO0 XLON
697 450.40  12:29:08 00079840531TRLO0 XLON
654 447.40  12:59:21 00079841903TRLO0 XLON
263 445.80  13:18:59 00079842987TRLO0 XLON
35 445.80  13:18:59 00079842988TRLO0 XLON
16 445.80  13:18:59 00079842989TRLO0 XLON
16 445.80  13:18:59 00079842990TRLO0 XLON
96 450.20  13:41:58 00079844249TRLO0 XLON
31 450.80  13:43:52 00079844407TRLO0 XLON
66 450.80  13:43:52 00079844408TRLO0 XLON
712 450.60  13:45:13 00079844717TRLO0 XLON
742 449.00  13:45:32 00079844725TRLO0 XLON
788 449.00  13:45:32 00079844726TRLO0 XLON
340 448.80  13:46:01 00079844786TRLO0 XLON
340 448.80  13:46:03 00079844801TRLO0 XLON
738 448.20  13:48:48 00079845180TRLO0 XLON
712 448.20  13:48:48 00079845181TRLO0 XLON
743 449.40  14:02:01 00079846057TRLO0 XLON
752 449.40  14:02:01 00079846058TRLO0 XLON
142 446.00  14:13:18 00079847022TRLO0 XLON
20 446.00  14:13:18 00079847023TRLO0 XLON
22 446.00  14:13:18 00079847025TRLO0 XLON
2 446.00  14:13:18 00079847026TRLO0 XLON
14 446.00  14:13:18 00079847027TRLO0 XLON
547 446.00  14:13:24 00079847036TRLO0 XLON
96 445.00  14:23:25 00079847449TRLO0 XLON
583 445.00  14:23:25 00079847450TRLO0 XLON
83 444.20  14:39:07 00079848331TRLO0 XLON
81 444.20  14:40:05 00079848371TRLO0 XLON
92 445.80  14:48:05 00079848861TRLO0 XLON
149 445.80  14:48:05 00079848862TRLO0 XLON
10 445.40  14:48:40 00079848880TRLO0 XLON
5 445.40  14:48:40 00079848881TRLO0 XLON
719 444.60  14:49:23 00079848952TRLO0 XLON
747 451.40  14:55:50 00079849821TRLO0 XLON
804 451.20  14:55:50 00079849822TRLO0 XLON
797 451.60  14:59:23 00079850098TRLO0 XLON
772 452.80  15:15:27 00079851032TRLO0 XLON
657 451.80  15:15:39 00079851035TRLO0 XLON
353 451.80  15:18:15 00079851133TRLO0 XLON
378 451.80  15:18:15 00079851134TRLO0 XLON
312 451.80  15:18:15 00079851135TRLO0 XLON
29 451.80  15:19:21 00079851167TRLO0 XLON
16 451.80  15:19:31 00079851178TRLO0 XLON
21 451.80  15:19:49 00079851186TRLO0 XLON
698 450.80  15:27:01 00079851507TRLO0 XLON
591 450.80  15:37:15 00079852012TRLO0 XLON
157 450.80  15:37:15 00079852013TRLO0 XLON
110 450.80  15:48:26 00079852551TRLO0 XLON
202 450.80  15:49:42 00079852758TRLO0 XLON
432 450.80  15:49:42 00079852759TRLO0 XLON
704 449.40  15:57:36 00079853574TRLO0 XLON
723 447.80  16:02:37 00079854004TRLO0 XLON
757 447.60  16:08:54 00079854637TRLO0 XLON
350 447.80  16:11:44 00079854851TRLO0 XLON
173 447.60  16:15:44 00079855055TRLO0 XLON
256 447.60  16:15:44 00079855056TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 422030
EQS News ID: 2297146

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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