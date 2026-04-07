Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



07-Apr-2026 / 08:08 GMT/BST





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 6.984981 6.984981 12164550 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 7.003130 7.003130

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.821047 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 166538 0.095627 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 230759 0.132505 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 1716524 0.985642 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 852714 0.489635 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 15641 0.008981 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 260662 0.149674 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 720000 0.413430 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.367976 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 809824 0.465007 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 1838110 1.055457 Sub Total 8.B2 12164550 6.984981%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 6.984981 6.984981%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 7.003130 7.003130 12196157 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 6.994310 6.994310

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.821047 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 184165 0.105749 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 243084 0.139581 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 1716524 0.985642 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 852714 0.489635 Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 1838110 1.055457 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 17296 0.009932 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 260662 0.149674 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 720000 0.413430 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.367976 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 809824 0.465007 Sub Total 8.B2 12196157 7.003130%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 7.003130 7.003130%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

02-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion