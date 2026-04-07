Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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07.04.2026 09:08:45

Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

07-Apr-2026 / 08:08 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
02-Apr-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
03-Apr-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 6.984981 6.984981 12164550
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 7.003130 7.003130  
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
         
Sub Total 8.A    
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.821047
Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 166538 0.095627
Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 230759 0.132505
Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 1716524 0.985642
Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 852714 0.489635
Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 15641 0.008981
Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 260662 0.149674
Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 720000 0.413430
Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.367976
Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 809824 0.465007
Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 1838110 1.055457
Sub Total 8.B2   12164550 6.984981%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association   6.984981 6.984981%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
03-Apr-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom                                                                                                 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Apr-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Apr-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 7.003130 7.003130 12196157
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 6.994310 6.994310  
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
         
Sub Total 8.A    
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.821047
Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 184165 0.105749
Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 243084 0.139581
Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 1716524 0.985642
Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 852714 0.489635
Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 1838110 1.055457
Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 17296 0.009932
Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 260662 0.149674
Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 720000 0.413430
Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.367976
Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 809824 0.465007
Sub Total 8.B2   12196157 7.003130%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association   7.003130 7.003130%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
02-Apr-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 423220
EQS News ID: 2303996

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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