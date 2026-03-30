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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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30.03.2026 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

30-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 451.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 446.20p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 448.7134p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,893,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,152,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Additionally, the Company also announces that it intends to make use of the FCA's updated notification deadline under UKLR 9.6.6R, which permits post-trade notifications of purchases of own shares to be made no later than the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution. Accordingly, the Company will move from daily to weekly market notifications in respect of shares purchased under the programme.

 Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp) Time of transaction  (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
307 449.60  08:27:26 00079898616TRLO0 XLON
110 449.60  08:39:28 00079898884TRLO0 XLON
357 449.60  08:39:28 00079898885TRLO0 XLON
177 447.00  09:30:00 00079900400TRLO0 XLON
97 447.00  09:30:00 00079900401TRLO0 XLON
12 447.00  09:30:00 00079900402TRLO0 XLON
444 447.00  09:30:03 00079900403TRLO0 XLON
800 450.00  10:00:29 00079901159TRLO0 XLON
688 451.00  10:10:30 00079901419TRLO0 XLON
708 451.20  10:10:30 00079901420TRLO0 XLON
102 449.60  11:20:17 00079903070TRLO0 XLON
587 449.60  11:20:17 00079903071TRLO0 XLON
832 448.60  11:47:59 00079903511TRLO0 XLON
26 448.80  12:43:44 00079904694TRLO0 XLON
185 448.80  12:43:44 00079904695TRLO0 XLON
81 448.80  12:43:44 00079904696TRLO0 XLON
9 448.80  12:43:44 00079904697TRLO0 XLON
53 448.80  12:43:44 00079904698TRLO0 XLON
14 448.80  12:43:44 00079904699TRLO0 XLON
50 448.80  12:43:44 00079904700TRLO0 XLON
100 448.80  12:43:44 00079904701TRLO0 XLON
12 448.80  12:43:44 00079904702TRLO0 XLON
68 448.80  12:43:44 00079904703TRLO0 XLON
149 448.80  12:43:44 00079904704TRLO0 XLON
1 450.20  12:58:46 00079905004TRLO0 XLON
17 450.20  13:00:43 00079905022TRLO0 XLON
718 450.20  13:00:43 00079905023TRLO0 XLON
88 449.00  13:06:16 00079905210TRLO0 XLON
618 449.00  13:06:16 00079905211TRLO0 XLON
373 450.00  13:31:10 00079906088TRLO0 XLON
395 450.00  13:31:10 00079906089TRLO0 XLON
710 449.80  13:32:02 00079906110TRLO0 XLON
784 448.00  13:53:32 00079907077TRLO0 XLON
737 447.20  13:57:59 00079907198TRLO0 XLON
667 446.60  14:08:45 00079907572TRLO0 XLON
266 447.40  14:27:23 00079908195TRLO0 XLON
89 447.40  14:27:23 00079908196TRLO0 XLON
301 447.40  14:27:23 00079908197TRLO0 XLON
721 448.00  14:38:21 00079908529TRLO0 XLON
319 448.00  14:44:47 00079908730TRLO0 XLON
392 448.00  14:44:47 00079908731TRLO0 XLON
787 449.20  14:51:16 00079908951TRLO0 XLON
493 448.60  14:51:43 00079908959TRLO0 XLON
220 448.60  14:51:43 00079908960TRLO0 XLON
346 449.00  15:06:37 00079909774TRLO0 XLON
379 449.00  15:06:37 00079909775TRLO0 XLON
345 448.00  15:17:39 00079910320TRLO0 XLON
326 448.00  15:17:39 00079910324TRLO0 XLON
237 448.00  15:17:39 00079910325TRLO0 XLON
488 448.00  15:17:39 00079910339TRLO0 XLON
651 448.60  15:29:11 00079911301TRLO0 XLON
350 449.60  15:47:17 00079912277TRLO0 XLON
380 449.60  15:47:17 00079912278TRLO0 XLON
790 448.80  15:53:00 00079912539TRLO0 XLON
727 446.20  16:07:37 00079913622TRLO0 XLON
317 446.20  16:15:23 00079914607TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 422430
EQS News ID: 2299630

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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