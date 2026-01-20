Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

20.01.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

20-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

520.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

517.50p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

518.4199p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,817,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,229,416.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 19/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 518.4199

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

530

520.00

09:12:12

00030476079TRDU0

XLON

185

520.00

15:29:23

00030477953TRDU0

XLON

1976

520.00

15:29:23

00030477954TRDU0

XLON

605

520.00

15:44:08

00030477994TRDU0

XLON

1067

520.00

15:44:08

00030477995TRDU0

XLON

593

520.00

15:44:08

00030477996TRDU0

XLON

1422

518.50

15:54:29

00030478019TRDU0

XLON

758

518.50

15:54:29

00030478020TRDU0

XLON

589

518.50

16:03:43

00030478034TRDU0

XLON

501

518.50

16:05:39

00030478042TRDU0

XLON

515

518.50

16:07:02

00030478043TRDU0

XLON

567

518.50

16:08:33

00030478053TRDU0

XLON

550

518.50

16:10:27

00030478057TRDU0

XLON

599

518.50

16:11:53

00030478061TRDU0

XLON

600

517.50

16:12:03

00030478062TRDU0

XLON

2847

517.50

16:12:03

00030478063TRDU0

XLON

328

518.50

16:22:35

00030478116TRDU0

XLON

90

518.50

16:22:35

00030478117TRDU0

XLON

16

518.50

16:22:35

00030478118TRDU0

XLON

72

518.50

16:22:35

00030478119TRDU0

XLON

1008

517.50

16:27:18

00030478132TRDU0

XLON

603

517.50

16:27:18

00030478133TRDU0

XLON

358

517.50

16:27:18

00030478134TRDU0

XLON

1328

517.50

16:27:18

00030478135TRDU0

XLON

381

517.50

16:27:18

00030478136TRDU0

XLON

588

517.50

16:27:18

00030478137TRDU0

XLON

1324

517.50

16:27:18

00030478138TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 415401
EQS News ID: 2262446

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

