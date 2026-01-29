Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

29.01.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

29-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

520.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

513.50p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

519.1776p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,957,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,089,416.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 28/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 519.1776

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

494

513.50

08:19:17

00030507540TRDU0

XLON

2

516.50

08:35:17

00030507689TRDU0

XLON

494

516.50

08:35:17

00030507690TRDU0

XLON

794

516.50

08:35:17

00030507691TRDU0

XLON

946

519.50

09:26:50

00030507903TRDU0

XLON

537

519.00

09:26:50

00030507904TRDU0

XLON

8

519.50

12:12:25

00030508260TRDU0

XLON

336

519.50

12:32:32

00030508286TRDU0

XLON

648

519.50

12:32:32

00030508287TRDU0

XLON

166

520.00

13:28:32

00030508402TRDU0

XLON

178

520.00

14:28:03

00030508455TRDU0

XLON

67

520.00

14:28:07

00030508456TRDU0

XLON

267

520.00

14:29:01

00030508459TRDU0

XLON

496

520.00

14:29:01

00030508460TRDU0

XLON

488

520.00

14:29:01

00030508461TRDU0

XLON

467

520.00

15:13:56

00030509073TRDU0

XLON

486

520.00

15:13:56

00030509074TRDU0

XLON

463

520.00

15:13:56

00030509075TRDU0

XLON

208

519.00

15:45:11

00030509396TRDU0

XLON

24

520.00

15:56:45

00030509404TRDU0

XLON

177

520.00

15:56:45

00030509405TRDU0

XLON

497

519.50

15:57:36

00030509406TRDU0

XLON

503

520.00

15:59:43

00030509410TRDU0

XLON

544

519.50

15:59:59

00030509411TRDU0

XLON

1646

519.50

15:59:59

00030509412TRDU0

XLON

559

520.00

16:09:47

00030509458TRDU0

XLON

6

520.00

16:09:47

00030509459TRDU0

XLON

12

520.00

16:11:47

00030509465TRDU0

XLON

269

520.00

16:11:47

00030509466TRDU0

XLON

205

520.00

16:11:47

00030509467TRDU0

XLON

337

520.00

16:13:36

00030509468TRDU0

XLON

1411

519.50

16:14:10

00030509470TRDU0

XLON

110

519.50

16:15:32

00030509487TRDU0

XLON

40

519.50

16:15:33

00030509488TRDU0

XLON

36

519.50

16:15:35

00030509489TRDU0

XLON

517

519.50

16:16:00

00030509497TRDU0

XLON

1225

519.50

16:16:00

00030509498TRDU0

XLON

684

519.50

16:16:00

00030509499TRDU0

XLON

511

519.00

16:19:05

00030509571TRDU0

XLON

510

519.00

16:19:05

00030509572TRDU0

XLON

2632

519.00

16:26:31

00030509650TRDU0

XLON

 

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 416475
EQS News ID: 2267628

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

