Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

30-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

The Company has completed the £10m share repurchase programme that commenced on the 13 November 2025 and will commence an additional share repurchase programme of £10m as announced on 28 January 2026.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

17,400

 

Highest price paid per share:

520.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

509.50p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

515.9588p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,974,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,072,016.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 29/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,400

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.9588

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

779

519.50

08:46:31

00030509944TRDU0

XLON

482

518.00

09:09:12

00030510035TRDU0

XLON

346

516.00

09:24:41

00030510064TRDU0

XLON

466

516.00

09:36:02

00030510085TRDU0

XLON

953

514.00

10:24:29

00030510326TRDU0

XLON

1

515.50

11:00:41

00030510383TRDU0

XLON

528

515.50

11:00:42

00030510384TRDU0

XLON

30

517.00

11:21:05

00030510478TRDU0

XLON

51

517.00

11:22:07

00030510481TRDU0

XLON

546

517.00

11:28:28

00030510501TRDU0

XLON

1

517.50

11:52:40

00030510603TRDU0

XLON

298

520.00

12:11:27

00030510681TRDU0

XLON

406

520.00

12:11:27

00030510682TRDU0

XLON

286

520.00

12:11:27

00030510683TRDU0

XLON

349

519.50

12:28:34

00030510801TRDU0

XLON

494

519.50

12:28:34

00030510802TRDU0

XLON

123

519.50

12:28:34

00030510803TRDU0

XLON

461

518.00

12:33:18

00030510855TRDU0

XLON

724

518.50

13:11:05

00030511134TRDU0

XLON

298

518.50

13:11:05

00030511135TRDU0

XLON

985

517.50

13:42:57

00030511541TRDU0

XLON

2

516.50

13:55:58

00030511651TRDU0

XLON

526

517.00

14:18:40

00030511745TRDU0

XLON

1071

516.50

14:23:04

00030511761TRDU0

XLON

532

516.50

14:46:03

00030512109TRDU0

XLON

562

515.50

14:46:58

00030512160TRDU0

XLON

463

515.00

14:46:58

00030512161TRDU0

XLON

291

517.00

15:14:08

00030512501TRDU0

XLON

598

517.00

15:19:02

00030512525TRDU0

XLON

511

517.00

15:19:02

00030512526TRDU0

XLON

467

514.50

15:30:05

00030512629TRDU0

XLON

474

514.50

15:30:05

00030512630TRDU0

XLON

973

511.50

15:49:48

00030512943TRDU0

XLON

509

509.50

15:57:03

00030513012TRDU0

XLON

551

509.50

16:11:26

00030513226TRDU0

XLON

537

512.50

16:22:08

00030513411TRDU0

XLON

696

512.50

16:22:08

00030513412TRDU0

XLON

30

511.00

16:24:55

00030513448TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Iqra Amin
Liam Kingsmill

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 416603
EQS News ID: 2268348

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
30.01.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
30.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
29.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
28.01.26
 Extension of Share Repurchase Programme (EQS Group)
28.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
27.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
26.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
23.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Draper Esprit PLC 5,60 -3,45% Draper Esprit PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19:47 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
19:43 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen