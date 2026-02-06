Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

06.02.2026 08:00:10

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

06-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 459.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 452.60p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 456.5812p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,109,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,937,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
814 456.80  08:37:30 00079019252TRLO0 XLON
965 456.20  08:37:30 00079019253TRLO0 XLON
959 456.40  09:13:56 00079021215TRLO0 XLON
448 456.00  09:13:56 00079021216TRLO0 XLON
523 456.00  09:13:56 00079021217TRLO0 XLON
870 456.80  09:59:21 00079023131TRLO0 XLON
817 456.40  09:59:34 00079023151TRLO0 XLON
796 457.40  10:31:15 00079025325TRLO0 XLON
843 457.60  10:39:34 00079025650TRLO0 XLON
822 457.80  10:59:03 00079026516TRLO0 XLON
142 457.60  11:08:30 00079027270TRLO0 XLON
10 457.60  11:08:33 00079027271TRLO0 XLON
167 457.60  11:08:33 00079027272TRLO0 XLON
498 457.60  11:09:19 00079027297TRLO0 XLON
802 457.80  11:32:00 00079027971TRLO0 XLON
793 457.60  11:32:00 00079027972TRLO0 XLON
833 458.40  12:04:31 00079029670TRLO0 XLON
11 458.40  12:04:31 00079029671TRLO0 XLON
10 458.40  12:04:31 00079029672TRLO0 XLON
844 457.80  12:05:00 00079029831TRLO0 XLON
968 457.00  12:05:00 00079029832TRLO0 XLON
805 457.00  12:08:16 00079030087TRLO0 XLON
839 456.00  12:09:32 00079030157TRLO0 XLON
820 457.80  12:35:39 00079031405TRLO0 XLON
777 457.40  12:38:31 00079031494TRLO0 XLON
67 457.40  12:38:33 00079031495TRLO0 XLON
263 456.60  12:41:42 00079031606TRLO0 XLON
598 456.60  12:41:42 00079031607TRLO0 XLON
832 457.20  13:33:28 00079034056TRLO0 XLON
787 457.20  13:34:39 00079034101TRLO0 XLON
128 456.40  13:44:33 00079035137TRLO0 XLON
813 456.20  13:45:29 00079035155TRLO0 XLON
12 456.20  13:48:00 00079035199TRLO0 XLON
922 456.00  13:49:20 00079035248TRLO0 XLON
789 456.00  13:51:18 00079035380TRLO0 XLON
85 452.60  14:00:08 00079036038TRLO0 XLON
324 452.60  14:00:08 00079036039TRLO0 XLON
170 452.60  14:00:08 00079036040TRLO0 XLON
145 452.60  14:00:08 00079036041TRLO0 XLON
860 454.40  14:26:08 00079036988TRLO0 XLON
105 454.80  14:30:20 00079037174TRLO0 XLON
693 454.80  14:30:20 00079037175TRLO0 XLON
232 454.80  14:57:36 00079039707TRLO0 XLON
481 454.80  15:01:35 00079040066TRLO0 XLON
148 454.80  15:01:35 00079040067TRLO0 XLON
91 455.80  15:11:31 00079041108TRLO0 XLON
182 455.80  15:11:31 00079041109TRLO0 XLON
43 455.40  15:12:19 00079041151TRLO0 XLON
947 454.80  15:12:48 00079041188TRLO0 XLON
906 455.00  15:28:55 00079042552TRLO0 XLON
547 457.00  15:45:21 00079043768TRLO0 XLON
265 457.00  15:45:21 00079043769TRLO0 XLON
897 456.40  15:45:42 00079043804TRLO0 XLON
835 459.20  16:02:08 00079045292TRLO0 XLON
657 457.00  16:14:10 00079046505TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 417332
EQS News ID: 2272352

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

