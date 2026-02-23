Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 08:00:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

23-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 479.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 470.80p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 475.6255p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,379,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,667,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
288 478.00  09:15:54 00079298379TRLO0 XLON
224 478.00  09:15:55 00079298380TRLO0 XLON
903 478.00  09:19:34 00079298576TRLO0 XLON
16 478.00  09:19:34 00079298575TRLO0 XLON
178 477.20  09:19:54 00079298582TRLO0 XLON
3 477.20  09:40:21 00079299214TRLO0 XLON
447 477.20  09:46:16 00079299386TRLO0 XLON
241 477.20  09:46:16 00079299385TRLO0 XLON
710 477.00  09:46:16 00079299387TRLO0 XLON
627 476.60  09:58:56 00079299735TRLO0 XLON
470 475.00  10:22:01 00079300395TRLO0 XLON
16 475.00  10:22:01 00079300394TRLO0 XLON
254 475.00  10:22:01 00079300393TRLO0 XLON
649 473.40  10:49:19 00079300914TRLO0 XLON
767 474.00  12:06:29 00079302838TRLO0 XLON
16 473.00  12:38:44 00079303630TRLO0 XLON
26 473.00  12:42:04 00079303722TRLO0 XLON
48 473.00  12:42:04 00079303725TRLO0 XLON
32 473.00  12:42:04 00079303724TRLO0 XLON
16 473.00  12:42:04 00079303723TRLO0 XLON
16 473.00  12:42:04 00079303726TRLO0 XLON
655 473.00  12:51:14 00079303971TRLO0 XLON
603 473.00  12:51:14 00079303970TRLO0 XLON
18 474.00  13:42:53 00079306005TRLO0 XLON
693 475.00  13:49:34 00079306342TRLO0 XLON
762 474.00  13:49:34 00079306344TRLO0 XLON
608 474.00  13:49:34 00079306343TRLO0 XLON
687 473.60  14:08:26 00079306869TRLO0 XLON
64 472.80  14:13:17 00079306972TRLO0 XLON
620 472.80  14:13:17 00079306973TRLO0 XLON
656 471.40  14:27:31 00079307290TRLO0 XLON
733 471.60  14:45:32 00079308438TRLO0 XLON
679 471.60  14:45:32 00079308437TRLO0 XLON
29 471.60  14:45:32 00079308439TRLO0 XLON
192 470.80  14:48:33 00079308545TRLO0 XLON
96 470.80  14:48:33 00079308544TRLO0 XLON
682 478.20  15:03:49 00079309869TRLO0 XLON
158 477.60  15:05:50 00079310077TRLO0 XLON
75 477.60  15:06:02 00079310084TRLO0 XLON
512 477.60  15:06:02 00079310083TRLO0 XLON
692 477.60  15:06:02 00079310082TRLO0 XLON
639 479.00  15:13:36 00079310781TRLO0 XLON
1 478.00  15:24:08 00079311380TRLO0 XLON
638 478.00  15:27:52 00079311590TRLO0 XLON
729 478.00  15:27:52 00079311591TRLO0 XLON
500 478.00  15:40:06 00079312046TRLO0 XLON
156 478.20  15:47:02 00079312262TRLO0 XLON
500 478.20  15:47:02 00079312263TRLO0 XLON
625 478.20  15:57:44 00079312958TRLO0 XLON
375 478.00  16:00:41 00079313149TRLO0 XLON
58 478.00  16:00:41 00079313148TRLO0 XLON
618 477.20  16:09:42 00079313605TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 418795
EQS News ID: 2279512

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
20.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
19.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
18.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
17.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
17.02.26
 Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker (EQS Group)
16.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
13.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Draper Esprit PLC 5,20 0,00% Draper Esprit PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:53 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Hang Seng stark
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag schwächer tendieren. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentiert sich am Montag sehr stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen