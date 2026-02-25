Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



25-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000

Highest price paid per share: 457.20p

Lowest price paid per share: 440.80p

Volume weighted average price paid: 447.7906p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,429,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,617,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 771 457.20 08:17:30 00079338125TRLO0 XLON 643 452.80 08:21:53 00079338450TRLO0 XLON 138 452.40 08:32:58 00079338928TRLO0 XLON 569 452.40 08:32:58 00079338929TRLO0 XLON 721 452.40 09:15:04 00079340859TRLO0 XLON 643 450.80 09:15:21 00079340870TRLO0 XLON 152 449.80 09:33:03 00079341445TRLO0 XLON 493 449.80 09:33:03 00079341446TRLO0 XLON 294 447.60 09:59:40 00079342338TRLO0 XLON 1 447.60 10:03:25 00079342467TRLO0 XLON 327 447.60 10:03:52 00079342476TRLO0 XLON 62 445.00 10:15:17 00079342754TRLO0 XLON 733 445.00 10:17:08 00079342796TRLO0 XLON 405 440.80 10:40:14 00079344112TRLO0 XLON 288 440.80 10:40:58 00079344136TRLO0 XLON 674 445.00 10:57:47 00079344790TRLO0 XLON 752 445.00 10:57:47 00079344791TRLO0 XLON 5000 445.00 10:58:41 00079344833TRLO0 XLON 695 448.00 11:34:30 00079346707TRLO0 XLON 659 449.20 11:53:39 00079347719TRLO0 XLON 762 448.80 12:14:54 00079348530TRLO0 XLON 748 446.80 12:30:11 00079349007TRLO0 XLON 764 444.80 13:17:37 00079350398TRLO0 XLON 760 446.40 13:42:13 00079351826TRLO0 XLON 195 445.20 13:57:59 00079352616TRLO0 XLON 548 445.20 13:58:22 00079352631TRLO0 XLON 50 444.00 14:20:10 00079353543TRLO0 XLON 29 444.00 14:20:30 00079353547TRLO0 XLON 67 443.80 14:20:55 00079353552TRLO0 XLON 99 443.80 14:20:55 00079353553TRLO0 XLON 419 443.80 14:20:55 00079353554TRLO0 XLON 98 444.00 14:20:55 00079353555TRLO0 XLON 249 447.00 14:31:59 00079354391TRLO0 XLON 438 447.00 14:31:59 00079354392TRLO0 XLON 713 447.00 14:32:52 00079354485TRLO0 XLON 758 449.80 14:57:59 00079357385TRLO0 XLON 739 449.20 15:01:15 00079357664TRLO0 XLON 193 452.60 15:36:01 00079359796TRLO0 XLON 371 452.60 15:36:22 00079359824TRLO0 XLON 169 452.60 15:36:22 00079359825TRLO0 XLON 744 452.60 15:40:30 00079360116TRLO0 XLON 751 451.20 15:51:18 00079360604TRLO0 XLON 758 448.20 16:00:10 00079361107TRLO0 XLON 558 448.80 16:15:30 00079362169TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.