WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

25.02.2026 08:00:18

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

25-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 457.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 440.80p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 447.7906p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,429,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,617,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
771 457.20  08:17:30 00079338125TRLO0 XLON
643 452.80  08:21:53 00079338450TRLO0 XLON
138 452.40  08:32:58 00079338928TRLO0 XLON
569 452.40  08:32:58 00079338929TRLO0 XLON
721 452.40  09:15:04 00079340859TRLO0 XLON
643 450.80  09:15:21 00079340870TRLO0 XLON
152 449.80  09:33:03 00079341445TRLO0 XLON
493 449.80  09:33:03 00079341446TRLO0 XLON
294 447.60  09:59:40 00079342338TRLO0 XLON
1 447.60  10:03:25 00079342467TRLO0 XLON
327 447.60  10:03:52 00079342476TRLO0 XLON
62 445.00  10:15:17 00079342754TRLO0 XLON
733 445.00  10:17:08 00079342796TRLO0 XLON
405 440.80  10:40:14 00079344112TRLO0 XLON
288 440.80  10:40:58 00079344136TRLO0 XLON
674 445.00  10:57:47 00079344790TRLO0 XLON
752 445.00  10:57:47 00079344791TRLO0 XLON
5000 445.00  10:58:41 00079344833TRLO0 XLON
695 448.00  11:34:30 00079346707TRLO0 XLON
659 449.20  11:53:39 00079347719TRLO0 XLON
762 448.80  12:14:54 00079348530TRLO0 XLON
748 446.80  12:30:11 00079349007TRLO0 XLON
764 444.80  13:17:37 00079350398TRLO0 XLON
760 446.40  13:42:13 00079351826TRLO0 XLON
195 445.20  13:57:59 00079352616TRLO0 XLON
548 445.20  13:58:22 00079352631TRLO0 XLON
50 444.00  14:20:10 00079353543TRLO0 XLON
29 444.00  14:20:30 00079353547TRLO0 XLON
67 443.80  14:20:55 00079353552TRLO0 XLON
99 443.80  14:20:55 00079353553TRLO0 XLON
419 443.80  14:20:55 00079353554TRLO0 XLON
98 444.00  14:20:55 00079353555TRLO0 XLON
249 447.00  14:31:59 00079354391TRLO0 XLON
438 447.00  14:31:59 00079354392TRLO0 XLON
713 447.00  14:32:52 00079354485TRLO0 XLON
758 449.80  14:57:59 00079357385TRLO0 XLON
739 449.20  15:01:15 00079357664TRLO0 XLON
193 452.60  15:36:01 00079359796TRLO0 XLON
371 452.60  15:36:22 00079359824TRLO0 XLON
169 452.60  15:36:22 00079359825TRLO0 XLON
744 452.60  15:40:30 00079360116TRLO0 XLON
751 451.20  15:51:18 00079360604TRLO0 XLON
758 448.20  16:00:10 00079361107TRLO0 XLON
558 448.80  16:15:30 00079362169TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 419086
EQS News ID: 2281002

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

