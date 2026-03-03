Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



03-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000

Highest price paid per share: 458.00p

Lowest price paid per share: 446.00p

Volume weighted average price paid: 453.1130p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,503,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,542,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 691 446.00 08:11:33 00079441892TRLO0 XLON 711 447.20 08:25:23 00079442816TRLO0 XLON 155 447.00 08:36:15 00079443323TRLO0 XLON 717 455.60 09:24:04 00079444860TRLO0 XLON 54 458.00 09:35:12 00079445249TRLO0 XLON 375 458.00 09:35:12 00079445250TRLO0 XLON 208 458.00 09:35:12 00079445251TRLO0 XLON 620 456.80 09:37:17 00079445317TRLO0 XLON 19 456.80 09:45:34 00079445648TRLO0 XLON 691 456.20 09:46:17 00079445734TRLO0 XLON 743 451.20 10:31:20 00079447725TRLO0 XLON 1 451.20 10:31:20 00079447726TRLO0 XLON 746 451.20 10:56:22 00079448696TRLO0 XLON 737 451.20 11:03:24 00079448921TRLO0 XLON 119 454.00 11:41:08 00079449829TRLO0 XLON 640 455.40 11:42:19 00079449864TRLO0 XLON 748 454.60 11:51:37 00079450225TRLO0 XLON 687 454.00 11:51:39 00079450229TRLO0 XLON 723 454.00 12:16:29 00079450812TRLO0 XLON 737 452.00 12:36:01 00079451541TRLO0 XLON 30 449.40 12:51:34 00079452203TRLO0 XLON 18 449.40 12:51:34 00079452204TRLO0 XLON 312 452.20 13:36:32 00079453566TRLO0 XLON 101 452.20 13:36:32 00079453567TRLO0 XLON 20 452.20 13:36:32 00079453568TRLO0 XLON 18 451.20 13:36:36 00079453582TRLO0 XLON 632 451.20 13:36:36 00079453583TRLO0 XLON 739 450.60 13:44:17 00079453856TRLO0 XLON 16 450.20 14:02:17 00079454303TRLO0 XLON 157 450.60 14:10:00 00079454558TRLO0 XLON 44 450.60 14:10:00 00079454559TRLO0 XLON 16 450.60 14:10:00 00079454560TRLO0 XLON 426 450.60 14:10:07 00079454564TRLO0 XLON 60 450.60 14:10:17 00079454570TRLO0 XLON 668 451.80 14:14:16 00079454640TRLO0 XLON 634 451.40 14:16:14 00079454688TRLO0 XLON 236 452.20 14:21:52 00079454888TRLO0 XLON 472 452.20 14:21:52 00079454889TRLO0 XLON 324 452.20 14:21:52 00079454890TRLO0 XLON 679 455.00 14:39:25 00079456173TRLO0 XLON 635 455.00 14:39:25 00079456174TRLO0 XLON 88 455.00 14:39:25 00079456175TRLO0 XLON 720 455.00 14:43:30 00079456486TRLO0 XLON 643 455.20 14:48:26 00079456967TRLO0 XLON 482 454.60 14:48:26 00079456968TRLO0 XLON 166 454.60 14:50:33 00079457036TRLO0 XLON 722 454.60 14:50:33 00079457037TRLO0 XLON 282 455.20 15:18:00 00079458398TRLO0 XLON 43 455.20 15:18:00 00079458399TRLO0 XLON 661 454.60 15:18:30 00079458424TRLO0 XLON 742 454.20 15:19:40 00079458528TRLO0 XLON 714 455.20 15:34:50 00079459414TRLO0 XLON 11 453.00 15:40:50 00079459756TRLO0 XLON 644 454.20 15:44:31 00079459896TRLO0 XLON 34 452.40 15:46:53 00079460069TRLO0 XLON 311 452.40 15:52:39 00079460461TRLO0 XLON 390 452.40 15:52:39 00079460462TRLO0 XLON 664 451.80 16:01:07 00079460993TRLO0 XLON 677 452.60 16:08:06 00079461447TRLO0 XLON 647 453.00 16:14:25 00079461776TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.