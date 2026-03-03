Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 08:00:10

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

03-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 458.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 446.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 453.1130p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,503,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,542,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
691 446.00  08:11:33 00079441892TRLO0 XLON
711 447.20  08:25:23 00079442816TRLO0 XLON
155 447.00  08:36:15 00079443323TRLO0 XLON
717 455.60  09:24:04 00079444860TRLO0 XLON
54 458.00  09:35:12 00079445249TRLO0 XLON
375 458.00  09:35:12 00079445250TRLO0 XLON
208 458.00  09:35:12 00079445251TRLO0 XLON
620 456.80  09:37:17 00079445317TRLO0 XLON
19 456.80  09:45:34 00079445648TRLO0 XLON
691 456.20  09:46:17 00079445734TRLO0 XLON
743 451.20  10:31:20 00079447725TRLO0 XLON
1 451.20  10:31:20 00079447726TRLO0 XLON
746 451.20  10:56:22 00079448696TRLO0 XLON
737 451.20  11:03:24 00079448921TRLO0 XLON
119 454.00  11:41:08 00079449829TRLO0 XLON
640 455.40  11:42:19 00079449864TRLO0 XLON
748 454.60  11:51:37 00079450225TRLO0 XLON
687 454.00  11:51:39 00079450229TRLO0 XLON
723 454.00  12:16:29 00079450812TRLO0 XLON
737 452.00  12:36:01 00079451541TRLO0 XLON
30 449.40  12:51:34 00079452203TRLO0 XLON
18 449.40  12:51:34 00079452204TRLO0 XLON
312 452.20  13:36:32 00079453566TRLO0 XLON
101 452.20  13:36:32 00079453567TRLO0 XLON
20 452.20  13:36:32 00079453568TRLO0 XLON
18 451.20  13:36:36 00079453582TRLO0 XLON
632 451.20  13:36:36 00079453583TRLO0 XLON
739 450.60  13:44:17 00079453856TRLO0 XLON
16 450.20  14:02:17 00079454303TRLO0 XLON
157 450.60  14:10:00 00079454558TRLO0 XLON
44 450.60  14:10:00 00079454559TRLO0 XLON
16 450.60  14:10:00 00079454560TRLO0 XLON
426 450.60  14:10:07 00079454564TRLO0 XLON
60 450.60  14:10:17 00079454570TRLO0 XLON
668 451.80  14:14:16 00079454640TRLO0 XLON
634 451.40  14:16:14 00079454688TRLO0 XLON
236 452.20  14:21:52 00079454888TRLO0 XLON
472 452.20  14:21:52 00079454889TRLO0 XLON
324 452.20  14:21:52 00079454890TRLO0 XLON
679 455.00  14:39:25 00079456173TRLO0 XLON
635 455.00  14:39:25 00079456174TRLO0 XLON
88 455.00  14:39:25 00079456175TRLO0 XLON
720 455.00  14:43:30 00079456486TRLO0 XLON
643 455.20  14:48:26 00079456967TRLO0 XLON
482 454.60  14:48:26 00079456968TRLO0 XLON
166 454.60  14:50:33 00079457036TRLO0 XLON
722 454.60  14:50:33 00079457037TRLO0 XLON
282 455.20  15:18:00 00079458398TRLO0 XLON
43 455.20  15:18:00 00079458399TRLO0 XLON
661 454.60  15:18:30 00079458424TRLO0 XLON
742 454.20  15:19:40 00079458528TRLO0 XLON
714 455.20  15:34:50 00079459414TRLO0 XLON
11 453.00  15:40:50 00079459756TRLO0 XLON
644 454.20  15:44:31 00079459896TRLO0 XLON
34 452.40  15:46:53 00079460069TRLO0 XLON
311 452.40  15:52:39 00079460461TRLO0 XLON
390 452.40  15:52:39 00079460462TRLO0 XLON
664 451.80  16:01:07 00079460993TRLO0 XLON
677 452.60  16:08:06 00079461447TRLO0 XLON
647 453.00  16:14:25 00079461776TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 419699
EQS News ID: 2284088

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.03.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
27.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
26.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
25.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
24.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
23.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
20.02.26