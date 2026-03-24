Draper Esprit Aktie

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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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24.03.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

24-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 462.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 432.60p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 451.6874p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,803,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,242,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
5 445.60  08:11:34 00079805469TRLO0 XLON
729 445.60  08:11:34 00079805470TRLO0 XLON
649 444.80  08:15:00 00079805558TRLO0 XLON
766 445.00  08:15:00 00079805560TRLO0 XLON
758 440.20  08:56:13 00079806712TRLO0 XLON
791 442.00  09:10:15 00079807108TRLO0 XLON
688 437.20  09:33:19 00079807994TRLO0 XLON
733 436.00  09:36:10 00079808137TRLO0 XLON
353 432.60  10:20:56 00079809850TRLO0 XLON
374 432.60  10:20:56 00079809851TRLO0 XLON
17 437.00  10:42:29 00079810610TRLO0 XLON
124 437.00  10:42:29 00079810611TRLO0 XLON
43 437.00  10:42:29 00079810612TRLO0 XLON
34 437.00  10:42:29 00079810613TRLO0 XLON
271 436.20  10:42:55 00079810654TRLO0 XLON
34 436.20  10:42:55 00079810655TRLO0 XLON
650 436.20  10:48:06 00079810856TRLO0 XLON
688 436.20  10:56:12 00079811168TRLO0 XLON
70 436.20  10:56:12 00079811169TRLO0 XLON
675 453.80  11:12:01 00079812943TRLO0 XLON
458 456.40  11:22:21 00079813781TRLO0 XLON
238 456.40  11:22:21 00079813782TRLO0 XLON
611 457.40  11:42:17 00079814986TRLO0 XLON
54 457.40  11:42:17 00079814987TRLO0 XLON
349 456.40  11:56:15 00079815887TRLO0 XLON
404 456.40  11:56:15 00079815888TRLO0 XLON
754 455.80  12:06:44 00079816227TRLO0 XLON
734 456.20  12:12:59 00079816621TRLO0 XLON
784 460.40  12:22:37 00079816903TRLO0 XLON
785 460.40  12:23:48 00079816918TRLO0 XLON
687 462.00  15:55:25 00079825868TRLO0 XLON
415 462.00  15:55:25 00079825869TRLO0 XLON
233 462.00  15:55:25 00079825870TRLO0 XLON
802 462.00  15:55:25 00079825871TRLO0 XLON
780 462.00  15:55:25 00079825872TRLO0 XLON
757 462.00  15:55:25 00079825873TRLO0 XLON
682 462.00  15:55:25 00079825874TRLO0 XLON
753 462.00  15:55:25 00079825875TRLO0 XLON
382 459.80  16:00:43 00079826233TRLO0 XLON
323 459.80  16:03:45 00079826342TRLO0 XLON
419 460.40  16:10:51 00079826808TRLO0 XLON
144 460.80  16:13:21 00079826946TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 421892
EQS News ID: 2296282

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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