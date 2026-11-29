When Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) came to market, Wall Street had huge expectations for the marijuana sector in the United States. While individual states have increasingly legalized the drug, the Federal Government has been slower to act. This is why it is so important to monitor Canopy Growth's success in Europe right now. Here's what you need to know.

Canopy Growth went public in 2014 in Canada via a reverse merger. It listed in the U.S. in 2018 and switched to the Nasdaq in 2020. That's a lot of ground, given that the marijuana sector is still fairly young. It includes a period in which investors were particularly excited about the opportunity for marijuana legalization in the United States, during which Canopy Growth's stock price soared. And it includes a period when Wall Street's enthusiasm waned, largely because the sector failed to meet market expectations.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading