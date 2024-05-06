UPS CFO Brian Newman Resigns

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) Monday said that Brian Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave the company on June 1.

The company said it will evaluate internal and external CFO candidates to identify Newman's successor.

"On behalf of the company and the entire Board of Directors, I thank Brian for his significant contributions to UPS," said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. "Brian has been a great partner, having guided the company through unprecedented economic conditions. He is leaving us well-positioned for future growth as we execute our 1+2 strategy and continue to deliver on our purpose. We affirm our full year guidance as previously shared in the last earnings call."

"I am honored to have served as CFO of such a storied company with so many great leaders around the world," said Newman. "I am confident in the company's continued success and growth trajectory. My near-term priority is to focus on my health."