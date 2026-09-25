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25.09.2026 08:14:54

Vanguard International ETF Face-Off: VXUS vs. VWO

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VWO) both offer low-cost international diversification, but they differ significantly in regional focus, volatility profiles, and historical performance.

International investing provides a hedge against U.S. market concentration, but the specific region matters. While the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF acts as a broad basket for all non-U.S. markets, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF isolates faster-growing developing nations, creating a distinct risk and return profile for long-term investors.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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