Verisk Analytics Falls 12% After Q3 Earnings Miss And Lowered Guidance

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) dropped 12.05% to $204.15, down $27.98, after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results that fell short of expectations and provided subdued guidance for the remainder of the year. The data analytics firm highlighted slower growth in certain insurance segments and signalled heightened cost pressures ahead.

In its earnings release, Verisk reported revenue of approximately $718 million, an 8 percent year-over-year increase, and adjusted earnings per share of around $1.64, both marginally below analyst estimates. Management flagged increased investment in product innovation and customer acquisition as contributors to a thinner-than-expected margin expansion.

To address the weakness, Verisk announced a refreshed focus on cost discipline and reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion, with adjusted EPS expected to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.10. The company also reaffirmed its dividend but signalled that major share-buyback announcements could be deferred.

On Thursday, VRSK opened at $230.00, reached a high of $231.50 and a low of $203.80, compared to the previous close of $232.13 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume surged to 4.5 million shares, well above the three-month average of 1.7 million. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $192 - $322.