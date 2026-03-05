Verisk Analytic a Aktie

Verisk Analytic a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YA2M / ISIN: US92345Y1064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 13:35:51

Verisk Analytics Reiterates Adjusted EPS Growth In Double-Digit Range For Next Three Years

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), Thursday announced that it will host its Investor Day today, where it will outline the company's strategy and reiterate medium-term growth targets.

For the next three years, the company expects organic constant currency revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent, adjusted EPS growth in the double-digit range, and organic constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth of 7 to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the company's future growth prospects will be focused on driving compounding growth, delivering margin expansion, and maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

CFO Elizabeth Mann said, "We are confident that the execution of our strategic priorities will drive compounding revenue growth and profitability in line with our targets, while generating strong free cash flow to fund investment in new innovation and return capital to shareholders."

In the pre-market hours, VRSK is trading at $218.74, up 1.47 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Verisk Analytics Inc (A) 181,20 -2,05% Verisk Analytics Inc (A)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:41 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen