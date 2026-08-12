VIAVI Solutions Stock Gains 10% After Launching 6G Testing Platform

(RTTNews) - VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAV) shares rose $3.72, or 9.68 percent, to $42.12 on Wednesday, after the company announced Vertex 6.0, an enhanced channel emulation platform designed for next-generation 6G and Wi-Fi 7/8 testing.

The stock opened at $41.00 and traded between $40.55 and $42.25 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $10.30 to $60.43. Trading volume reached 1.03 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 6.94 million shares.

Vertex 6.0 offers 400 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth and supports carrier frequencies up to 23.6 GHz. The platform adds capabilities for complex cellular, Wi-Fi, military and aerospace RF technologies and supports emerging 6G requirements, including FR3 bands and advanced MIMO configurations.