VINCI wins a contract for green hydrogen steel plant in Germany

 Nanterre, 16 July 2024

  • Piping and mechanical works
  • 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided per year
  • A €74 million contract

Cobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, has been selected by SMS Group GmbH to carry out the piping and mechanical works on part of the steel production plant of the steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in Duisburg in Germany.

The works are worth 74 million euros.

With an annual production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of DRI (Direct Reduced Iron), it is the first site in Germany designed to run exclusively with green hydrogen.

This project is a decisive step in the transition from an industry with a very high carbon footprint to environmentally friendly technologies. It will save up to 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com

