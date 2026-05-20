Vinfast Officially Launches Early Booking Program for Three Battery-Swapping E-Motorcycle Models in Indonesia



EQS Newswire / 20/05/2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2026 - VinFast has officially launched the Early Booking Program for three battery-swapping e-motorcycle models in Indonesia, including the VinFast Evo, VinFast Feliz II, and VinFast Viper. This marks the next step in VinFast's strategy to expand its comprehensive green mobility ecosystem in Indonesia, reaffirming the Company's strong commitment to one of the region's largest two-wheeler markets.





The three new models are designed to meet the diverse mobility needs of Indonesian consumers, ranging from daily urban commuting and business purposes to modern lifestyle aspirations. Accompanying the product lineup is a flexible battery ownership model, allowing customers to choose between battery subscription, battery swapping, or purchasing vehicles with batteries included, depending on their preferences and usage needs.



The Early Booking Program will run from May 20, 2026 to June 20, 2026 via the official website:



VinFast has also announced pricing for the three models under the Early Booking Program. Accordingly, the VinFast Evo is priced at 18,980,000 IDR (with battery subscription) and 26,260,000 IDR (including 2 batteries). The VinFast Feliz II is priced at 20,100,000 IDR (with battery subscription) and 27,380,000 IDR (including 2 batteries). Meanwhile, the VinFast Viper is priced at 24,410,000 IDR (with battery subscription) and 31,690,000 IDR (including 2 batteries).



Customers who complete bookings during the period from May 20, 2026 to June 20, 2026 will receive a special discount valued at IDR 1.6 million. The booking fee is IDR 1 million and is non-refundable. The first deliveries to Indonesian customers are expected to begin in June 2026.



Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-motorcycles Overseas Market, said: "Indonesia is one of the world's largest and most dynamic two-wheeler markets, and is also entering a period of rapid transition toward green mobility. The simultaneous launch of three battery-swapping e-motorcycle models demonstrates VinFast's serious commitment and long-term strategy in building a sustainable mobility ecosystem in Indonesia. We are not only introducing high-quality, smart, and accessible products, but are also investing comprehensively in charging and battery-swapping infrastructure to accelerate and simplify the green transition for Indonesian consumers."



Among the three new models, the VinFast Viper is designed for young customers who favor sporty styling and modern technology. The vehicle is equipped with a range of smart features, including a Smart Key system with remote vehicle tracking and locating functions, as well as remote on/off control to enhance anti-theft protection.



In addition, the VinFast Viper features a TFT display, projector headlights, and dual rear shock absorbers with external reservoirs, providing enhanced stability and riding comfort across various road conditions.



Meanwhile, the VinFast Feliz II and VinFast Evo inherit the proven strengths of previous-generation models in Vietnam, while being further optimized to better meet the practical needs of Indonesian consumers.



The VinFast Viper, VinFast Feliz II, and VinFast Evo are all equipped with a maximum 5,200W BLDC in-wheel motor, delivering strong performance for urban mobility. The Viper and Feliz II support top speeds of up to 90 km/h, while the Evo reaches up to 80 km/h.



The VinFast Evo, Feliz II, and Viper are all designed with dual battery compartments positioned beneath the seat, optimizing storage space while enabling convenient battery installation and swapping. All three models use modern 2 x 1.5 kWh LFP batteries, known for their durability and high safety standards.



With two fully charged batteries, the VinFast Evo can travel up to 150 km under standard conditions, while the VinFast Viper and VinFast Feliz II offer ranges of up to 145 km. These figures stand out within the urban e-motorcycle segment, providing users with confidence for both daily commuting and longer journeys.



Customers may choose to subscribe to two batteries at a monthly fee of 84,000 IDR/month x 2, or purchase vehicles with batteries included, depending on their needs. Battery swapping fees are set at 6,000 IDR per battery per swap.



In addition to battery swapping, users can also charge batteries directly at home or at public charging stations. Through a strategic partnership with global charging infrastructure developer V-Green, VinFast is actively deploying battery-swapping and charging stations across multiple areas in Indonesia to provide customers with a convenient, fast, and optimized ownership experience.



Notably, all VinFast e-motorcycle models will enjoy free battery swapping at V-Green Battery Swap stations (BSS) for one year (up to 20 swaps per month per vehicle), together with a vehicle warranty of up to 6 years or 72,000 km (whichever comes first), helping to significantly reduce operating costs and encourage consumers to transition to green mobility solutions.



Indonesia is currently one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets. Combined with supportive clean-energy transition policies from the Indonesian government, the electric two-wheeler market is expected to hold tremendous growth potential in the coming years. With a well-structured investment strategy, a comprehensive ecosystem, and a diverse product portfolio, VinFast aims to accompany Indonesia in building a greener, more modern, and sustainable future for all.



Earlier this year, VinFast announced plans to expand its electric two-wheeler business into international markets, with the first five key markets expected to include the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia. These markets all possess strong growth potential, high urban mobility demand, and increasingly clear trends toward green transportation solutions.



In recent years, VinFast has established a green mobility ecosystem in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and other markets through partnerships with reputable local companies, alongside strategic ecosystem partners such as GSM, an all-electric taxi operator, and V-Green. In addition to e-motorcycles, VinFast has also introduced a diverse lineup of e-bikes, e-buses, and electric vehicles, further expanding consumer choices in the transition toward sustainable transportation.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The three new models are designed to meet the diverse mobility needs of Indonesian consumers, ranging from daily urban commuting and business purposes to modern lifestyle aspirations. Accompanying the product lineup is a flexible battery ownership model, allowing customers to choose between battery subscription, battery swapping, or purchasing vehicles with batteries included, depending on their preferences and usage needs.The Early Booking Program will run from May 20, 2026 to June 20, 2026 via the official website: Vinfastauto.id . Customers can conveniently select their preferred e-motorcycle model and area when placing the deposit, or contact the hotline at 1500083 for assistance.VinFast has also announced pricing for the three models under the Early Booking Program. Accordingly, the VinFast Evo is priced at 18,980,000 IDR (with battery subscription) and 26,260,000 IDR (including 2 batteries). The VinFast Feliz II is priced at 20,100,000 IDR (with battery subscription) and 27,380,000 IDR (including 2 batteries). Meanwhile, the VinFast Viper is priced at 24,410,000 IDR (with battery subscription) and 31,690,000 IDR (including 2 batteries).Customers who complete bookings during the period from May 20, 2026 to June 20, 2026 will receive a special discount valued at IDR 1.6 million. The booking fee is IDR 1 million and is non-refundable. The first deliveries to Indonesian customers are expected to begin in June 2026.Among the three new models, the VinFast Viper is designed for young customers who favor sporty styling and modern technology. The vehicle is equipped with a range of smart features, including a Smart Key system with remote vehicle tracking and locating functions, as well as remote on/off control to enhance anti-theft protection.In addition, the VinFast Viper features a TFT display, projector headlights, and dual rear shock absorbers with external reservoirs, providing enhanced stability and riding comfort across various road conditions.Meanwhile, the VinFast Feliz II and VinFast Evo inherit the proven strengths of previous-generation models in Vietnam, while being further optimized to better meet the practical needs of Indonesian consumers.The VinFast Viper, VinFast Feliz II, and VinFast Evo are all equipped with a maximum 5,200W BLDC in-wheel motor, delivering strong performance for urban mobility. The Viper and Feliz II support top speeds of up to 90 km/h, while the Evo reaches up to 80 km/h.The VinFast Evo, Feliz II, and Viper are all designed with dual battery compartments positioned beneath the seat, optimizing storage space while enabling convenient battery installation and swapping. All three models use modern 2 x 1.5 kWh LFP batteries, known for their durability and high safety standards.With two fully charged batteries, the VinFast Evo can travel up to 150 km under standard conditions, while the VinFast Viper and VinFast Feliz II offer ranges of up to 145 km. These figures stand out within the urban e-motorcycle segment, providing users with confidence for both daily commuting and longer journeys.Customers may choose to subscribe to two batteries at a monthly fee of 84,000 IDR/month x 2, or purchase vehicles with batteries included, depending on their needs. Battery swapping fees are set at 6,000 IDR per battery per swap.In addition to battery swapping, users can also charge batteries directly at home or at public charging stations. Through a strategic partnership with global charging infrastructure developer V-Green, VinFast is actively deploying battery-swapping and charging stations across multiple areas in Indonesia to provide customers with a convenient, fast, and optimized ownership experience.Notably, all VinFast e-motorcycle models will enjoy free battery swapping at V-Green Battery Swap stations (BSS) for one year (up to 20 swaps per month per vehicle), together with a vehicle warranty of up to 6 years or 72,000 km (whichever comes first), helping to significantly reduce operating costs and encourage consumers to transition to green mobility solutions.Indonesia is currently one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets. Combined with supportive clean-energy transition policies from the Indonesian government, the electric two-wheeler market is expected to hold tremendous growth potential in the coming years. With a well-structured investment strategy, a comprehensive ecosystem, and a diverse product portfolio, VinFast aims to accompany Indonesia in building a greener, more modern, and sustainable future for all.Earlier this year, VinFast announced plans to expand its electric two-wheeler business into international markets, with the first five key markets expected to include the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia. These markets all possess strong growth potential, high urban mobility demand, and increasingly clear trends toward green transportation solutions.In recent years, VinFast has established a green mobility ecosystem in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and other markets through partnerships with reputable local companies, alongside strategic ecosystem partners such as GSM, an all-electric taxi operator, and V-Green. In addition to e-motorcycles, VinFast has also introduced a diverse lineup of e-bikes, e-buses, and electric vehicles, further expanding consumer choices in the transition toward sustainable transportation.Hashtag: #VinFast The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: VinFast

News Source: VinFast 20/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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