Vir Biotechnology Stock Jumps 14%

(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up 13.92 percent, gaining $1.70 to $13.91 on Monday. The stock advanced possibly after the company reported expanded Phase 2 SOLSTICE trial data showing promising results for its combination of elebsiran and tobevibart in adults with chronic hepatitis delta, the previous day. At Week 96, all 28 patients who completed combination therapy achieved undetectable levels of the virus.

Additionally, 89 percent of patients with paired liver stiffness measurements showed improved or stable results, with no study drug-related discontinuations or serious adverse events reported.

The stock is currently trading at $13.91, compared with the previous close of $12.21 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $13.18 and recorded a day's range of $13.11 to $14.38. Trading volume stands at approximately 4.08 million shares, above the average volume of 1.95 million shares.

Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week trading range of $5.22 to $14.38. In an exploratory analysis of patients who discontinued treatment after achieving sustained viral suppression, all 10 patients maintained undetectable virus levels through at least 12 weeks of follow-up, with seven reaching 24 weeks and one reaching 48 weeks. The company is evaluating the combination in its Phase 3 ECLIPSE program, with a global regulatory filing planned for mid-2027.