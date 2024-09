Vodafone-Three merger: tens of millions could face higher bills, says UK watchdog

CMA fears customers least able to afford mobile services would be most affected by dealA proposed merger between the telecoms companies Vodafone and Three in the UK could lead to higher mobile bills for tens of millions mobile customers, the UK competition watchdog has warned.Announcing the provisional findings of its investigation into the deal, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was particularly concerned that those customers least able to afford mobile services would be most affected. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian