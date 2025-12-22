22.12.2025 13:52:30

Wall Street Aims To Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Monday.

Trading activity might be on a slower pace due to the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mostly down.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 22.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 26.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 154.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Nasdaq ended up 301.26 points or 1.3 percent at 23,307.62. The S&P 500 also jumped 59.74 points or 0.9 percent to 6,834.50, while the narrower Dow rose 183.04 points or 0.4 percent to 48,134.89.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian markets closed with strong gains on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 27 points or 0.69 percent to finish trading at 3,917.36. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 111 points or 0.43 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,801.77.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 913 points or 1.8 percent to close trading at 50,420.50.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,699.90, gaining 79 points or 0.91 percent from the previous close of 8,621.40. The day's trading range was between 8,621.40 and 8,709.20.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
