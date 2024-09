Wall Street Predicted Nvidia Stock Was Headed Lower Before the Company's Q2 Update. Here's What Analysts Think Now.

By most standards, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hit the ball out of the park with its fiscal 2025 second-quarter results. The company reported record revenue of $30 billion, a 122% year-over-year increase. It posted earnings that soared 168% from the prior-year period. Nvidia 's guidance projected even higher revenue next quarter. And yet the stock sank after these stellar numbers. Although Nvidia exceeded Wall Street estimates, the GPU maker didn't hit the "whisper" earnings number that was higher than the consensus public analysts' estimate. Wall Street predicted Nvidia stock was headed lower even before its Q2 update. Here's what analysts think now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool