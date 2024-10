Wall Street Sees Nvidia Hitting $5 Trillion by 2026: Could It Happen?

The AI revolution has catapulted Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock to all-time highs, with its market cap reaching $3.38 trillion as of this writing, now second only to Apple today.But Wall Street doesn't see Nvidia stopping here, with some analysts seeing Nvidia surpassing Apple, and hitting a $5 trillion valuation by 2026. Here are the reasons for Wall Street's optimism, and what could also disrupt the bullish thesis.Nvidia's rise is sure to garner a lot of skeptics. But the bulls have a compelling case that one, the AI revolution is real, and will only grow bigger in the years, and two, that Nvidia will continue to dominate the space, generating not only growth but maintaining its super-high margins.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool