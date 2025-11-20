Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
20.11.2025 13:13:33
Walmart Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $6.143 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $4.577 billion, or $0.57 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $179.496 billion from $169.588 billion last year.
Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $6.143 Bln. vs. $4.577 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $179.496 Bln vs. $169.588 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 to $2.63
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
