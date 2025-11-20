Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 13:13:33

Walmart Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.143 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $4.577 billion, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $179.496 billion from $169.588 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.143 Bln. vs. $4.577 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $179.496 Bln vs. $169.588 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 to $2.63

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten