Walmart Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.143 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $4.577 billion, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $179.496 billion from $169.588 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.143 Bln. vs. $4.577 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $179.496 Bln vs. $169.588 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 to $2.63