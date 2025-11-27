Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
27.11.2025 12:45:00
Walmart Stock Nears All-Time High Despite Sounding an Alarm on the Economy. Should Investors Be Concerned?
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) just reported another solid all-around quarter, especially considering many retailers are struggling due to cost-of-living increases, which is straining consumer spending and hitting the lower and middle classes particularly hard. Walmart is on track to beat the S&P 500 for the second consecutive year and has more than doubled over the last three years, compared to a 65% gain in the S&P 500.Let's consider why Walmart continues to perform as well as a red flag that the company discussed on its latest earnings call -- and whether the dividend-paying Dow Jones Industrial Average component is a worthwhile investment now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
27.11.25
|Walmart reinvents itself as a growth stock (Financial Times)
|
26.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25