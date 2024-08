Warren Buffett Just Dumped Apple. 3 Stocks He Should Buy Instead.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a huge sale on its massive Apple position in the second quarter -- a position that was reported as $174 billion at the end of 2023 shrank down to $85 billion after Berkshire sold roughly half its Apple shares last quarter. Whether Buffett is selling out completely or simply reducing the size of the stake remains to be seen. The important thing is that the greatest investor of all time now has a lot more cash to reinvest in something more attractive.Three Fool.com contributors weighed in with their suggestions on stocks Buffett might want to consider. Here's why they believe Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMHF), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) would fit in with Berkshire's previous stock holdings and businesses it already owns.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool