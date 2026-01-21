Webuild Group JV Secures $643 Mln Contracts For Westshore Interchange Construction In Florida

(RTTNews) - Lane, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group (IMPJY, WBD.MI, WBDR.MI), with its joint venture partner, Superior Construction, has signed contracts totaling $643 million to build the Westshore Interchange, an infrastructure project by the Florida Department of Transportation in the Tampa Bay area.

The project will modernize and improve safety and traffic capacity on key arteries such as I-275, SR 60 and Veterans Expressway.

The work, which has begun already, includes the construction of new elevated ramps for easier access to the Tampa International Airport, wider lanes on State Road 60, connections to express lanes, and improved infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

They will also link northern and southern areas of the highway through new underpasses and bridges.

An estimated 400,000 vehicles are expected to benefit from reduced travel times a day once this proposed project is completed.