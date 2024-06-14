|
14.06.2024 21:28:50
Wells Fargo Fires Employees For Allegedly Faking Work
(RTTNews) - The U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) disclosed that it has fired over a dozen of employees last month for allegedly faking work, according to a filing by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority reported by Bloomberg.
The filing stated that the employees were "discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work".
Devices like mouse movers or mouse jigglers are often used by employees to prevent the computer from entering sleep mode, making the employers believe employees are actively working.
The filings did not clarify whether the fired employees were working from home or the office.
"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior," a company spokesperson commented.
After the pandemic in 2022, the bank asked its employees to follow a hybrid flexible model and return to office.
Similarly, other banks such as Bank of America (BAC) has sent its employees "letters of education" in January, threatening to take disciplinary action against employees who fail to return to office, whereas Goldman Sachs (GS) asked its employees, last year, to work in the office for five days a week, The Guardian reports.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.06.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Goldman Sachs-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Goldman Sachs von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Gewinne in New York: nachmittags Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones am Dienstagmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Goldman Sachsmehr Analysen
|16.01.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.24
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.23
|Goldman Sachs Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.10.23
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of America Corp.
|36,44
|0,01%
|Goldman Sachs
|414,50
|-0,11%
|Wells Fargo & Co.
|52,93
|-1,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot nach zeitweisem Fall unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Börsen beendet Tag uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich verhalten. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.