Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
14.06.2024 21:28:50

Wells Fargo Fires Employees For Allegedly Faking Work

(RTTNews) - The U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) disclosed that it has fired over a dozen of employees last month for allegedly faking work, according to a filing by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority reported by Bloomberg.

The filing stated that the employees were "discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work".

Devices like mouse movers or mouse jigglers are often used by employees to prevent the computer from entering sleep mode, making the employers believe employees are actively working.

The filings did not clarify whether the fired employees were working from home or the office.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior," a company spokesperson commented.

After the pandemic in 2022, the bank asked its employees to follow a hybrid flexible model and return to office.

Similarly, other banks such as Bank of America (BAC) has sent its employees "letters of education" in January, threatening to take disciplinary action against employees who fail to return to office, whereas Goldman Sachs (GS) asked its employees, last year, to work in the office for five days a week, The Guardian reports.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Goldman Sachsmehr Analysen

16.01.24 Goldman Sachs Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.01.24 Goldman Sachs Buy UBS AG
17.10.23 Goldman Sachs Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.10.23 Goldman Sachs Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.10.23 Goldman Sachs Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp. 36,44 0,01% Bank of America Corp.
Goldman Sachs 414,50 -0,11% Goldman Sachs
Wells Fargo & Co. 52,93 -1,07% Wells Fargo & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot nach zeitweisem Fall unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Börsen beendet Tag uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich verhalten. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen