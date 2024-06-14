Wells Fargo Fires Employees For Allegedly Faking Work

(RTTNews) - The U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) disclosed that it has fired over a dozen of employees last month for allegedly faking work, according to a filing by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority reported by Bloomberg.

The filing stated that the employees were "discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work".

Devices like mouse movers or mouse jigglers are often used by employees to prevent the computer from entering sleep mode, making the employers believe employees are actively working.

The filings did not clarify whether the fired employees were working from home or the office.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior," a company spokesperson commented.

After the pandemic in 2022, the bank asked its employees to follow a hybrid flexible model and return to office.

Similarly, other banks such as Bank of America (BAC) has sent its employees "letters of education" in January, threatening to take disciplinary action against employees who fail to return to office, whereas Goldman Sachs (GS) asked its employees, last year, to work in the office for five days a week, The Guardian reports.