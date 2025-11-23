Intuitive Surgical Aktie

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

23.11.2025 22:18:00

What Are the Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now? I Think It's Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) -- or, to Play It Safer, Medtronic (MDT)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) Intuitive Surgical is the leader in robotic surgery equipment. It has more than 9,900 of its million-dollar-plus da Vinci robotic surgery systems installed in 72 countries. Together, they've been used to perform more than 16 million procedures.What's appealing about the medical device giant is that only about a quarter of its revenue comes from selling its extremely expensive systems. The rest is from servicing and supplies -- and is dependable, recurring revenue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
