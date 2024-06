What Is the Dividend Payout for UnitedHealth Group Stock?

Healthcare giants sometimes pay decent dividend distributions, and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) certainly falls into that category. In the wake of difficult circumstances, however, investors might wonder whether UnitedHealth Group's board of directors is willing and able to maintain the company's quarterly cash payouts.As it turns out, however, UnitedHealth Group remains committed to delivering healthy dividends. It's a sign of respect for the shareholders and, perhaps, of UnitedHealth Group's resilience in challenging times.It would be an understatement to say that 2024's first quarter wasn't an easy one for UnitedHealth Group. A cyberattack on subsidiary Change Healthcare incurred a negative impact upon UnitedHealth Group amounting to $0.74 per share. Moreover, the company sustained a charge of roughly $7 billion charge attributable to UnitedHealth Group's sale of its Brazil operations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel