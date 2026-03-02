:be Aktie
Where Could Duolingo Be in 3 Years?
Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) has already proven it can scale up. The language-learning platform now serves more than 50 million daily active users and generates over $1 billion in annual revenue. It has transitioned from a high-growth start-up to a profitable subscription business.The next three years won't determine whether Duolingo survives. They will determine what kind of company it becomes. Will it evolve into a durable learning platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), with expanding margins? Or will it mature into a slower-growing consumer app facing structural competition? Here's how the landscape might look by 2029.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
