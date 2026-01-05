Altria Aktie

WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033

Where Will Altria Be in 5 Years?

Altria (NYSE: MO) is the dominant cigarette company in the United States. The company's Marlboro brand has an overall cigarette market share of 40%, with a share of nearly 60% in the premium segment. The company's discount brands had a share of 32% of the discount space. However, if the next five years are anything like the last five years, Altria's future could be pretty bleak.Altria's cigarette volume in 2020 stood at 101.4 billion smokes for the year. That was down 0.4% compared to 2019. In the fourth quarter of the year, the company's volume was 23.8 billion, representing a 3.1% year-over-year increase. Revenue for the year came in at roughly $26.2 billion, up 4.2% from 2019. That was a high-water mark for the business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Altria Inc. 47,91 -0,07% Altria Inc.
Altria Group Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr 0.25 Shs 22 140,00 1,19% Altria Group Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr 0.25 Shs

