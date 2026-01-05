Altria Aktie
WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033
|
05.01.2026 18:42:26
Where Will Altria Be in 5 Years?
Altria (NYSE: MO) is the dominant cigarette company in the United States. The company's Marlboro brand has an overall cigarette market share of 40%, with a share of nearly 60% in the premium segment. The company's discount brands had a share of 32% of the discount space. However, if the next five years are anything like the last five years, Altria's future could be pretty bleak.Altria's cigarette volume in 2020 stood at 101.4 billion smokes for the year. That was down 0.4% compared to 2019. In the fourth quarter of the year, the company's volume was 23.8 billion, representing a 3.1% year-over-year increase. Revenue for the year came in at roughly $26.2 billion, up 4.2% from 2019. That was a high-water mark for the business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Altria Inc.
|47,91
|-0,07%
|Altria Group Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr 0.25 Shs
|22 140,00
|1,19%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen im Plus
Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.