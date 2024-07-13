|
13.07.2024 09:32:00
Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 1 Year?
Since the beginning of last year, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has experienced a resurgence. It is near an all-time high, as its recovery erased all the losses of the 2022 bear market and rose by about 55% over the last year.With that gain, investors may question what it can do over the next year. Will its march higher continue, or will its considerable growth over a short time frame set it up for another pullback over the next 12 months?At first glance, investors may credit Amazon's gains with artificial intelligence (AI). Indeed, the optimism surrounding generative AI has boosted stocks such as Nvidia and Palantir. With its position as the leading cloud infrastructure provider through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment, mastering AI is critical to Amazon maintaining its market lead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
11.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Prime Day Returns with Amazing Deals for Amazon Singapore Prime Members from 16 to 21 July (EQS Group)
|
09.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amazon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Amazon-Aktie schwächelt: Amazon lässt in Deutschland 1.000 neue Stellen entstehen (dpa-AFX)
|
08.07.24
|DAX auf der Startrampe: Aufwärtsimpuls möglich - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)