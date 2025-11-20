Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
|
20.11.2025 09:57:00
Where Will Intuitive Surgical Stock Be in 10 Years?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a growth stock, and because of that, it is evaluated differently by investors. For instance, investors pay a huge amount of attention to the number of da Vinci surgical robots that it sells every quarter.And yet, while the company's business model depends on the sale of da Vinci robots, that's not the real driver of the business. In 10 years, the power of Intuitive Surgical's business will likely be even more apparent than it is today for those investors who examine the income statement.Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci surgical robot was one of the first surgical robots to hit the market. It has been well received, and new robots continue to sell strongly. So, from a big-picture perspective, Intuitive Surgical is a medical device company that sells surgical robots. It isn't wrong to look at the company in this way. However, there's a bigger story that needs to be understood here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!