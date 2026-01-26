:be Aktie
Where Will NuScale Power Be in 1 Year?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is a story stock right now. It has very real and exciting nuclear power technology to sell, but it hasn't yet built and sold any of its small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). This is the big fact that investors need to wrap their heads around before buying the stock.However, Wall Street is forward looking, so what could happen over the next 12 months? Maybe not as much as you might hope.NuScale Power has regulatory-approved plans for a small modular nuclear reactor. There are companies working on SMRs that use a different fuel source and technology than current large nuclear reactors. Those could be years away from entering the market. NuScale Power has taken existing fuel options and downsized current nuclear power plant technology, leading to a quicker approval process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
