:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
11.11.2025 03:00:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?
It's been three years since OpenAI's ChatGPT introduced the world to generative artificial intelligence (AI), and the booming industry shows no signs of slowing down as technology giants continue to pour billions into AI chips and other forms of infrastructure. With shares up by an eyewatering 1,300% over the last half-decade, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most obvious beneficiaries of this megatrend.That said, the iconic chipmaker now boasts a market cap of $4.83 trillion, which makes it comfortably the largest company on earth. For comparison, the entire nation of Germany had a gross domestic product (GDP) of just $4.66 trillion in 2024. And while that's not an apples-to-apples comparison, it does show the level of value we are dealing with. Nvidia's massive size is sure to leave investors wondering if further growth is even possible. Let's explore the pros and cons of the stock to decide what the next five years might have in store.Perhaps the most surprising thing about Nvidia's $4.66 trillion price tag is that it isn't as expensive as it looks when you consider key factors like growth and profitability. Fiscal second-quarter earnings make the company look more like a fast-growing start-up than an established behemoth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
