:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.11.2025 11:25:00
Where Will SoundHound AI Stock Be in 3 Years?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock has turned out to be a disappointing investment in 2025. Shares of the voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider are down 27% this year, a far cry from the stellar returns it delivered in 2024.A big reason for SoundHound's pullback this year is the stock's expensive valuation. It is trading at 38 times sales right now, which is significantly higher than the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index's price-to-sales ratio of 5.5. However, SoundHound AI's recent quarterly results and guidance suggest that it has the potential to justify its expensive valuation.Does this mean that investors should consider accumulating SoundHound AI stock in anticipation of healthy gains over the next three years? Let's find out.
