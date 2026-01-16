:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.01.2026 18:10:00
Where Will Vistra (VST) Stock Be in 1 Year?
Vistra (NYSE: VST), one of the largest competitive power generators in the U.S., might not seem like a high-growth stock. Yet over the past three years, its stock surged 655% as the S&P 500 rose 74%. If we include its reinvested dividends, it delivered a total return of 690%. Let's see why Vistra's stock crushed the market, and if it can head even higher over the next year.Vistra provides power generation and retail electricity services. Its diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities has a combined capacity of approximately 44,000 megawatts -- which is enough to power about 22 million homes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
