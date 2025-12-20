International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
20.12.2025 09:31:01
While IEFA is Bigger and SPDW Is More Affordable, There's 1 Subtle Difference Between These International ETFs
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) both provide broad international developed equity exposure, but differ in cost, size, and yield.Both ETFs aim to capture developed markets outside the U.S, serving as core international holdings. SPDW tracks the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI Index, while IEFA follows a similar approach but excludes Canada and boasts much larger assets under management. This comparison looks at their key differences for investors evaluating international diversification.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
