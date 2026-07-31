AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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01.08.2026 01:41:21
Why AbbVie Stock Slumped Today
High-flying pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has seen its stock rise in many recent sessions. Yet Friday's wasn't one of them, as the company's shares took a nearly 3% loss on the back of a second-quarter earnings report that investors found uninspiring. AbbVie unveiled that quarter's figures before market open. Its revenue came in at just under $17 billion for the period, which was more than 10% higher year over year. It also managed to boost its net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP, or adjusted) by 23% to almost $6.5 billion, or $3.65 per share. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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