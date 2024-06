Why Adobe Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of software company Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) skyrocketed on Friday after the company reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2024. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Adobe stock was up 14% -- that's a big deal for a company that's valued at well over $200 billion.Adobe generated Q2 revenue of $5.31 billion, which was up 10% year over year. This beat the high end of management's guidance by a hair. And on the bottom line, management said it was going to have earnings per share (EPS) of $3.35 to $3.40. But here, too, the company's financial results exceeded expectations by reporting EPS of $3.49.J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy gave some context in his note to investors, saying that Adobe investors were in the "trough of disillusionment," according to The Fly. To Murphy's point, the company's top-line growth has been more modest in recent years compared to what investors are more used to, as the chart below shows.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel