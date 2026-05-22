Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
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22.05.2026 02:38:54
Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Skyrocketed Today
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) stock soared on Thursday after the company posted much better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter. The company's share price closed out the daily session up 14.5% and had been up as much as 21.4% earlier in trading. Advance Auto published its Q1 results before the market opened this morning and posted sales and earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's expectations. With the benefit of today's valuation pop, the stock is now up roughly 49% across 2026's trading. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|50,44
|0,64%