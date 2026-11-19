Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) is about to make stock market history.

The AI lab will go public on Thursday at a valuation of $1.5 trillion after pricing its IPO at $83 a share. While that is slightly below the $1.75 trillion that Space Exploration Technologies was valued at in its debut, Anthropic will raise more money than SpaceX, bringing in $107.3 billion, including a $26 private placement from some big tech companies.

Anthropic is just five years old, born from former OpenAI employees, and has experienced meteoric growth, with revenue up 1,200% through the first three quarters of the year. Its revenue run rate reached $68 billion at the end of the third quarter. No company in history has come close to that mark just five years since its inception.

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