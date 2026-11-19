Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
|
19.11.2026 06:19:30
Why Anthropic Could Be a $5 Trillion Company By 2030
Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) is about to make stock market history.
The AI lab will go public on Thursday at a valuation of $1.5 trillion after pricing its IPO at $83 a share. While that is slightly below the $1.75 trillion that Space Exploration Technologies was valued at in its debut, Anthropic will raise more money than SpaceX, bringing in $107.3 billion, including a $26 private placement from some big tech companies.
Anthropic is just five years old, born from former OpenAI employees, and has experienced meteoric growth, with revenue up 1,200% through the first three quarters of the year. Its revenue run rate reached $68 billion at the end of the third quarter. No company in history has come close to that mark just five years since its inception.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anthropic
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|0,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAugen auf Anthropic-IPO: Verkäufer an den US-Börsen in der Überzahl -- ATX fällt zum Handelsschluss ins Minus -- DAX schließt niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine freundliche Tendenz am Donnerstag letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich abwärts. An der Wall Street gibt es unterschiedliche Tendenzen. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.