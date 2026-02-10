AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
|
10.02.2026 17:53:01
Why AppLovin Stock Was Moving Higher Today
Shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) were moving higher today as the fast-growing adtech company continued to bounce back after last week's sell-off ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report tomorrow.Yesterday, the stock jumped after a short-seller, CapitalWatch, retracted its accusation last month that the company was laundering money, and today it got a bullish note from Wall Street.As of 11:01 a.m. ET, the stock was up 2.7% on the news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
