Why BellRing Brands Stock Is Plummeting Today
Shares of leading proactive wellness and ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shake specialist BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) are down 17% as of 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported mixed first-quarter earnings and announced that its Chief Executive Officer would be retiring. While BellRing Brands exceeded the low bar set by Wall Street analysts in Q1, the company's guidance and CEO departure left the market worried. Sales grew 1% in Q1, while adjusted EBITDA dropped from $125 million to $90 million year over year. Looking ahead, management expects sales to grow by roughly 5% in 2026 -- well below its long-term guidance (and historical precedent) of double-digit growth.Image source: Getty Images.BellRing Brands holds a leading position within the RTD protein shake niche, commanding a 22% market share. However, the company's 1% sales growth in Q1 fell well shy of the broader wellness and RTD industry's 7% during the quarter. CEO Darcy Horn Davenport explained that competition continues to be fierce in the wellness niche, stating,Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
