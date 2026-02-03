BellRing Brand a Aktie

BellRing Brand a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PSTL / ISIN: US0798231009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 20:05:24

Why BellRing Brands Stock Is Plummeting Today

Shares of leading proactive wellness and ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shake specialist BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) are down 17% as of 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported mixed first-quarter earnings and announced that its Chief Executive Officer would be retiring. While BellRing Brands exceeded the low bar set by Wall Street analysts in Q1, the company's guidance and CEO departure left the market worried. Sales grew 1% in Q1, while adjusted EBITDA dropped from $125 million to $90 million year over year. Looking ahead, management expects sales to grow by roughly 5% in 2026 -- well below its long-term guidance (and historical precedent) of double-digit growth.Image source: Getty Images.BellRing Brands holds a leading position within the RTD protein shake niche, commanding a 22% market share. However, the company's 1% sales growth in Q1 fell well shy of the broader wellness and RTD industry's 7% during the quarter. CEO Darcy Horn Davenport explained that competition continues to be fierce in the wellness niche, stating,Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BellRing Brands Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu BellRing Brands Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen