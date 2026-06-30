Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
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30.06.2026 23:19:24
Why Beyond Meat Stock Is Up Today
Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) rallied on Tuesday after the plant protein company announced the launch of a popular product at Wegmans and H-E-B.Image source: The Motley Fool.The Beyond Steak Filet is now available for the first time at grocery stores. With 28 grams of plant protein and only 1 gram of saturated fat per serving, the tasty alternative meat meal has earned "overwhelmingly positive feedback" and is the top-selling product on Beyond Meat's e-commerce site.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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