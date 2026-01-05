Chevron Aktie

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

05.01.2026 18:59:05

Why Chevron Stock Popped Today

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock is surging after U.S. forces raided the Venezuelan capital of Caracas over the weekend, arresting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife on narco-terrorism charges.On Saturday, President Trump held a press conference repeatedly referencing plans to have "very large United States oil companies ... go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country." Chevron stock is up 5.8% as of 12:45 p.m. ET Monday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
