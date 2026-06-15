ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
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15.06.2026 16:50:27
Why ConocoPhillips Stock Dropped Again Monday
Oil prices crashed again Monday morning, with Brent crude futures falling 5.6% and WTI down 5.9% through 10:40 a.m. ET. As you'd expect, oil stocks are following oil prices lower, with ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock down 3.9% -- but here's the thing: A 3.9% drop in Conoco stock is a lot less than a 5.9% drop in Brent prices, for example.So why isn't Conoco stock down even more?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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